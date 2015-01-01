Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to interrogate the association between dietary and suicidal behaviors of Korean adolescents and to identify the modified effect in the association in children of immigrant parents.



METHODS: The sample (n=368,138) was collected from the Korea Youth Risk Behavior Survey (KYRBS) from 2015 to 2020. Participants who agreed to provide family information (n=313,689) were classified according to the nationality of their parents. The study variables were 11 self-reported dietary behaviors, and their composite dietary behaviors (i.e. "nutrient deprivation" and "unhealthy food consumption") as results of principle component analysis. The association between study variables and suicide-related outcomes (i.e., suicide ideation, planning and attempts) was analyzed by multiple logistic regression by adjusting covariates.



RESULTS: Participants who skipped key meals and foods were more likely to experience suicide attempt (Adjusted odds ratio [95% Confidence interval], skipping breakfast ≥5 days/week: 1.28 [1.21-1.35]; fruits ≥2 times/day: 1.42 [1.32-1.52]; vegetable <3 times/day: 1.72 (1.53-1.93); milk <3 times/day: 1.07 (0.99-1.16)). The associations were prominent in Third culture kids (TCK) (AOR [95% CI]: 2.23 [1.61-3.09]; 2.32 [1.61-3.35]; 2.63 [1.50-4.60]; 1.69 [1.09-2.63], respectively). Participants who consume unhealthier foods (i.e., consumption of fast food, caffeinated and sugary drinks) were more likely to attempt suicide (AOR [95% CI]; 1.55 [1.38-1.73]). The association also tended to be notable in TCK (AOR [95% CI]: 2.08 [1.08-4.01]).



CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate a positive association between unfavorable dietary behaviors and outcomes related to suicide, and this association appears to be notable in adolescents with immigrant parents.

Language: en