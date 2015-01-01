|
Citation
|
Hass AL, McCanless K, Cooper W, Ellis K, Fuhrmann C, Kintziger KW, Sugg M, Runkle J. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Society of Biometeorology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35378617
|
Abstract
|
Wearable sensors have been used to collect information on individual exposure to excessive heat and humidity. To date, no consistent diurnal classification method has been established, potentially resulting in missed opportunities to understand personal diurnal patterns in heat exposure. Using individually experienced temperatures (IET) and heat indices (IEHI) collected in the southeastern United States, this work aims to determine whether current methods of classifying IETs and IEHIs accurately characterize "day," which is typically the warmest conditions, and "night," which is typically the coolest conditions. IET and IEHI data from four locations were compared with the closest hourly weather station. Different day/night classifications were compared to determine efficacy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Heat waves; Diurnal temperature; Heat exposure; Heat index; Individually experienced temperature