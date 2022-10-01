Abstract

This article focuses on the development of Ireland's first National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework for Higher Education. There is growing concern for student mental health in higher education nationally and globally. The majority of students are aged between 18 and 24, which is identified as a high-risk group for mental health difficulties. Recent surveys of student mental illness, mental distress, and low well-being have been recognized by the World Health Organization, the Union of Students in Ireland National Report on Student Mental Health in Third Level Education, the My World survey and the My World 2 study. The Higher Education Authority in Ireland made a commitment to the Department of Health Connecting for Life (Ireland's National Strategy to Reduce Suicide 2015-2020) to form national guidelines for suicide prevention in higher education. In order to deliver on this commitment, The National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework was developed. The Framework is informed by international evidence and was the product of a collaborative cross sector and cross disciplinary team including health professionals, government representatives, educators, students, policy makers, community organizations, researchers and clinicians.

