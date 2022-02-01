|
Razon N, Gottlieb L. J. Am. Board Fam. Med. 2022; 35(2): 400-405.
35379729
PURPOSE: To analyze transportation screening and assessment questions used in social risk screening tools to understand how these tools assess patients' mobility and transportation needs.
Humans; Transportation of Patients; *Mass Screening; Health Services Accessibility; Screening Tool; Social Determinants of Health