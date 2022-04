Abstract

OBJECTIVE and Methods: The study examined sexual victimization among college students with disabilities (nā€‰=ā€‰187) using an online survey at a large southern university. Students reported one or multiple disabilities: physical disabilities, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)/Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), learning disabilities, and emotional disabilities, with most students reporting more than one disability.



RESULTS: Overall, 71% of the sample experienced one or more types of lifetime sexual assault and/or rape, and 51% reported sexual victimization since attending the university. There were no significant differences in experiencing sexual assault and/or rape between students with one disability compared to students with more than one disability.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering the high rates of sexual victimization among students with disabilities, and the dearth of research focusing on the context of sexual assault in this population, future research and research-based prevention initiatives are needed.



FINDINGS can inform future prevention efforts to address sexual violence among students with disabilities on campuses.

