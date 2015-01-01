SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Anderson KJ, Spink KS, Bhargava S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2058880

PMID

35380933

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the influence of dynamic and trending descriptive norms on increasing physical activity and decreasing the sedentary behaviors of university students while on campus. PARTICIPANTS: One-hundred fifty-six university students from a Canadian university completed this study.

METHODS: Participants were randomly assigned to receive one of four online messages containing normative information about the on-campus behavior of university students. On-campus physical activity and sedentary behavior were measured pre- and post-message.

RESULTS: The results revealed that students exposed to the trending norm reported a greater decrease in sedentary behavior than students in the control condition, p = .007.

CONCLUSION: Results provide preliminary experimental evidence that trending norm messages may serve to decrease the sedentary behavior of students while on campus.


Language: en

Keywords

dynamic norm; physical inactivity; sedentary behavior; Trending norm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print