Citation
Anderson JC, Boakye MDS, Feinstein Z, Miller-Walfish S, Jones KA, Chugani CD, Schmulevich A, Jackson R, Miller E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35380934
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Examine associations between care seeking reasons in college health and counseling centers and sexual violence (SV). PARTICIPANTS: College students (n = 2,084 baseline, n = 1,170 one-year follow up) participating in a cluster randomized controlled trial of an SV reduction intervention on 28 campuses.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual violence; Care seeking; college student health