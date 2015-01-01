SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Anderson JC, Boakye MDS, Feinstein Z, Miller-Walfish S, Jones KA, Chugani CD, Schmulevich A, Jackson R, Miller E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2057189

PMID

35380934

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine associations between care seeking reasons in college health and counseling centers and sexual violence (SV). PARTICIPANTS: College students (n = 2,084 baseline, n = 1,170 one-year follow up) participating in a cluster randomized controlled trial of an SV reduction intervention on 28 campuses.

METHODS: Computer-based survey data gathered during students' clinic visit and one-year follow up.

RESULTS: Despite high prevalence of SV, students almost never sought care specifically for SV (0.5% of reported visits). Gender differences emerged for reasons students sought care generally, but were not associated with differences in care seeking among those who experienced SV. At baseline and one-year, students who reported SV were more likely to state mental or sexual and reproductive health as their reason for care seeking.

CONCLUSION: Many students seeking care have experienced SV yet present with other health needs. Providers need to recognize this and have a low threshold for providing SV resources routinely.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual violence; Care seeking; college student health

