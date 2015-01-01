Abstract

The Southeast Kansas (SEK) comprehensive rural Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) program was developed as part of an effort to increase the availability of SANE services nationwide. The primary goal of the program is to provide education to assist with training and certification of registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses in SEK to conduct sexual assault forensic examinations and become certified. This will provide better physical and mental health care for survivors and better evidence collection and higher prosecution rates in a rural, medically underserved area. The project established a rural academic-practice-community partnership to provide longitudinal immersive SANE clinical training. The success of the project in SEK will be impacted by the retention of SANEs; therefore, the integration of the Professional Quality of Life (ProQOL) self-assessment was seen as an important component of the grant implementation. ProQOL determines compassion satisfaction, burnout, and secondary traumatic stress. The data collected from SANEs on their self-assessments with the ProQOL lead to early identification of SANEs experiencing negative effects of forensic nursing and the ability to intervene for decreased attrition.

