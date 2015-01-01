Abstract

Anticholinergic medications, such as oxybutynin, are first-line pharmacologic therapies in overactive bladder. However, the cognitive adverse effect profiles of frequently used anticholinergic medications are extensive and limit their use in older patients. Additionally, many older patients continue on anticholinergic therapy if adverse effects are not self-reported by the patient or detected by the provider.Here, we present a case of a 73-year-old male with a history of major neurocognitive disorder, in which unreported oxybutynin overuse led to repeated delirious states, erratic driving, and subsequent psychiatric hospitalizations. During his hospitalizations, he displayed progressively more linear thought processes and improved insight without clear etiology. After a more thorough history of his medication use was obtained, he disclosed that he would often take additional doses of oxybutynin to prevent incontinence during car rides and had done so prior to recent hospitalizations.Our example highlights the importance of thorough history taking, medication review, reducing polypharmacy, careful patient education about medications with psychiatric adverse effects, and, importantly, the avoidance of anticholinergic medication prescription in older patients.

