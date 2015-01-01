|
Satherley RM, Hazell CM, Jones CJ, Hanna P. J. Urban Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35378716
We conducted a systematic review to answer the following: (a) Is there any evidence to support increased prevalence of suicidality and self-harm (i.e. self-harm or suicidality) in urban versus rural environments? (b) What aspects of the urban environment pose risk for suicidality and self-harm? Thirty-five studies met our criteria. Our findings reflect a mixed picture, but with a tendency for urban living to be associated with an increased risk of suicidality and self-harm over rural living, particularly for those living in deprived areas. Further research should focus on the clustering and additive effects of risk and protective factors for suicidality and self-harm in urban environments.
Language: en
Suicide; Mental health; Self-harm; Urban; Deprivation