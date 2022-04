Abstract

Although suicide attempts among US adults increased from 2008 to 2019, individuals seeking mental health services in the year in which they attempted suicide did not increase, according to an analysis of data from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health.



Investigators examined data from 484 732 adults, which included 4372 individuals who reported a suicide attempt during the study period. Most of the survey participants were White and were aged 35 years or younger...

