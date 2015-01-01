|
Citation
|
Bloise S, Martucci V, Marcellino A, Sanseviero M, Lubrano R. Pediatr. Int. 2022; 64(1): e15095.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Pediatric Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35385158
|
Abstract
|
Drowning, defined as the process of respiratory difficulty caused by submersion/immersion in liquid, is a leading cause of accidental death among infants and toddlers.1 The most frequent manifestations observed in drowning victims are pulmonary complications. These include: non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema, acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia. In particular, it is important to maintain a high index of suspicion for pulmonary infections caused by water-borne pathogens, such as Aeromonas, Pseudomonas, and Proteus that may cause complicated pneumonia. In order to diagnose all these conditions a chest x-ray is recommended at baseline. However, this can be negative or underestimate the severity of lung injury and therefore a radiological follow up is necessary.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; drowning; emergency; lung ultrasound