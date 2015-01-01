|
Citation
|
Betelli MT, de Oliveira J, Coelho DB, Teixeira LA. Percept. Mot. Skills 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35379021
|
Abstract
|
Combat sports are characterized by frequent large-scale stance perturbations that may lead to falls. In the present investigation, we compared compensatory arm and leg movements in response to unpredictable stance perturbations between judokas and other athletes whose sports present reduced balance demand, relative to combat sports. Specifically, we tested judokas (n = 9), and a group of swimmers and runners (n = 11, controls) in sudden support base displacements in the mediolateral direction, generated by a movable electronic platform, in the following modes: (a) rotation, (b) translation, and (c) combined rotation-translation. The platform was displaced to either side, in three peak velocities (cm/second or (o)/second) of 20 (low), 30 (moderate), or 40 (high), resulting in 18 distinct perturbations. We evaluated postural responses with a scale for analyzing the stability of compensatory arm and leg movements (CALM).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
falls; compensatory movements; judo; martial arts; reactive postural control