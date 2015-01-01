Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor mental health in adulthood. Comprehensive prevalence data encompassing all 10 ACE questionnaire items has not previously been described in a hospital-based outpatient psychiatric clinic. This study assessed the prevalence of 10 ACEs in such a clinic and correlated ACEs with indicators of case severity. For 252 patients newly evaluated in an urban clinic, a retrospective chart review was completed and data was collected on ACE questionnaire responses, psychiatric, substance-related, and medical diagnoses, psychiatric hospitalizations, suicide attempts, and suicide and violence risk. Patients in the clinic had an average of 3.4 ACEs, higher than national community sample averages of 1.6. The percentages of patients with at least one, two, and four ACEs were 82% (n = 207), 68% (n = 172), and 42% (n = 106) respectively (compared with 61%, 38%, and 15% nationally). ACEs had statistically significant correlations with an increased number of psychiatric diagnoses, substance use disorders, medical illnesses, suicide attempts, and suicide risk level. This study demonstrated that patients seeking psychiatric care from a hospital-based outpatient clinic are likely to be traumatized to a degree far exceeding what is typical in the general population. While a high prevalence of ACEs in a psychiatric population is an expected finding given the literature to date, this is the first study presenting data on the prevalence of ACEs in such a hospital-based community clinic. Additionally this study reinforces prior research correlating childhood adversity and case severity.

Language: en