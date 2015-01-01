|
Citation
|
Buitron V, Hill RM, Bose D, Vaclavik D, Rey Y, Pettit JW. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35384039
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Existing CBT protocols for internalizing disorders target thoughts and behaviors related to anxiety and/or depression, but do not explicitly target other identified risk factors for suicide ideation, including perceived burdensomeness toward others. The aims of the current study were to (1) develop a novel, brief module (the "Give program") targeting perceived burdensomeness toward others that can be embedded within existing CBT protocols for youth internalizing disorders, (2) evaluate the acceptability and feasibility of the module with an eye toward intervention refinement, and (3) examine reductions in perceived burdensomeness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; anxiety; depression; cognitive-behavioral therapy; perceived burdensomeness