Robillard CL, Chapman AL, Turner BJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35385177
OBJECTIVE: Behavioral models of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) propose that experiencing desirable consequences following NSSI reinforces the behavior. However, these models do not specify whether experiencing more desirable consequences relative to other people (between-person), an individual's own average (within-person), or both, predicts NSSI severity. To address this gap, this study investigated the prospective, within- and between-person associations of desirable NSSI consequences with NSSI frequency (number of episodes) and versatility (number of methods).
nonsuicidal self-injury; behavioral models; consequences; frequency; functions; versatility; within-person