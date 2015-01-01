Abstract

BACKGROUND: In February 2021, the Storting decided to abolish the mandatory medical certificate required for driving licence renewals for drivers over the age of 80. The decision will affect older drivers, traffic safety in general, and the everyday work of GPs in particular.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A content analysis was performed of the parliamentary debates and supporting documentation on the issue of medical certificates for older drivers, from the time of the motion in December 2020 up to the debate on when to implement the decision in May 2021.



RESULTS: The majority decision was founded on an anti-discrimination argument with undertones of district politics, in which the traffic safety element was relativised. A minority argued for a traffic safety policy based on a health authority decision and with an emphasis on the added overall health value. Cognitive screening tests were unanimously rejected.



INTERPRETATION: The parties that represent the majority decision framed cognitive testing in a way that suggests the decision is a reaction to these tests rather than to the medical certificate requirement as such. There was little discussion on how the decision will affect GPs' ability to identify impaired fitness to drive among the older population.

