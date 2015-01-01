Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To clarify the usefulness of grade classification for injury severity scores applied in Shonan-area Medical Control Council.



METHODS: The participants included 11,668 injury cases that occurred in this jurisdiction from April to September 2016. Multivariate analysis was performed using "severity at the time of the disease" a s the response variable. The AUC-ROC was also compared with and without Grade classification, and potential improvements in discrimination ability were examined.



RESULTS: There were 11,271 subjects in the "mild/moderate" group and 397 subjects in the "severe/dead" group. Almost all explanatory variables were significant and independent risk factors in the multivariate analysis, and the "Load & Go adaptation" had a particularly high odds ratio of 20.2. Discrimination ability improved (AUC-ROC: 0.773 VS. 0.787) when Grade classification was added to the conventional pre-hospitalization evaluation items.



CONCLUSION: Load & Go adaptation has a great influence on severity, and discrimination ability is improved through Grade classification.

