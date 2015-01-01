Abstract

BACKGROUND: To investigate the epidemiology of unintentional injury in children admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in China mainland.



METHODS: A total of 39 hospitals in 19 provinces contributed to the 1-day point prevalence study of serious unintentional injury in children aged 0-16 years admitted to ICU.



RESULTS: A total of 1,017 patients from the 39 participating ICUs on the study day were included. Among them, 56 pediatric patients were identified to be suffered from unintentional injury from 18 participating ICUs, accounting for 5.5% (56/1,017) of all the ICU patients. The percentage of boys was more than twice the percentage of girls. Most patients had an age of less than 6 years old (n=42, 75%). The leading cause of unintentional injury was fall (n=17, 30.4%). The patterns of unintentional injury in children were age-related. There were no urban-rural differences in our cohort. The injury happened on 12:00-18:00 PM in 27 cases (48.2%), and 28 patients (50%) had injuries happened at working day. 35 patients (62.5%) received primary treatment at local hospitals. Thirty-five patients (62.5%) needed resuscitation in the emergency department, 15 patients (26.8%) still needed resuscitation in ICU. These 56 children suffered from a total of 106 lesions corresponding to 1.89 lesions per patient. Respiratory failure was most commonly seen (n=18, 32.1%). There was no death in our cohort during the study. After effective treatment during their ICU stay, 45 (80.4%) patients showed improvement, with Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS) and Pediatric Risk of Mortality III (PRISM III) score significantly better than those before treatment (P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Higher injury rates among children under 6 years old of age illustrate the need for preventive measures, especially programs and public policies targeting this high-risk group.

Language: en