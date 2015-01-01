|
Abstract
|
The expansion of naloxone availability has been critically important in responding to increasing opioid overdose deaths in several countries over the past decade. [1-3]. Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that blocks the effects of opioids. It works rapidly, but temporarily, to reverse overdose. [4] There has been growing interest in intranasal (IN) naloxone products designed to increase ease of administration and therefore likelihood of use, along with the benefit of reduced risk of needlestick injury [5, 6]. Research shows a clear preference among communities accessing take-home naloxone (THN) for IN compared to intramuscular (IM) naloxone [7, 8]. Skulberg et al. [9] provides important information on the efficacy of IN versus IM naloxone formulations. Using real world data from ambulance callouts to opioid overdose, their study confirms previous findings; response times to IN naloxone are longer than for IM naloxone [10].
