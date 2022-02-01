|
Citation
Muthomi N, Wachira LJ, Ooko WS. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 12(2): 129-134.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35388356
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Mountaineering activities have potential risks for injuries and illnesses. Extreme weather conditions, high altitude, limited resources and accessibility to transport and definitive medical services calls for mountaineering practitioners to be well prepared through training and certification in first responder care. This is useful in cases when they have an injured climber and need to offer support in the tier-one emergency system care before accessing further care in a medical facility. The study sought to establish the first responder care training status of mountaineering practitioners and the associations of mountaineering practitioners' first responder care training levels and gender, age, years of work experience, and designation.
Language: en
Keywords
First responder care training; Mountaineering practitioners; Recertification; Refresher training