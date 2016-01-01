Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aims to improve public health outreach in a high-risk population.



METHODS: This is a single center study of Trauma Registry data, inclusive years January 1, 2016 to March 30, 2021. The study population was stratified into two groups: ETOH ≥ 80 mg/dL and ETOH <80 mg/dL. A total of 1141 were included.



RESULTS: Those above the legal drinking limit had a significantly higher mean ETOH (231 mg/dL; P <.01) and were typically younger men that arrived by ground ambulance. The significant injury patterns of those above the legal limit included full activation and consults who fell from stairs and fell from other or unknown. A higher proportion of intoxicated fall trauma patients above the legal limit were diagnosed with a concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: Excess alcohol consumption, particularly during a pandemic year, may lead to a higher incidence of fall from stairs trauma in men who are more likely to be diagnosed with a concussion.

