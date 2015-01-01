SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim SK, Yong SY. Asia Pac. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10105395221088619

35392671

To develop preventive policies to reduce injuries, the responsible factors should be identified. In this study, causative factors were identified by analyzing data from the Korean Community Health Survey. Logistic regression was used to analyze the data of 192 480 individuals in the survey. Correlations were found between the injury experience and the following socioeconomic factors: age, sex, monthly income, smoking status, education, marital status, and neuropsychiatric factors: depressive symptoms, cognitive decline, and stress. The study subjects were divided into two groups based on sleep quality, as determined by Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Indices of ≤5 or >5. Logistic regression analysis adjusted for potential confounders revealed a correlation between sleep quality and injury experience. The odds ratio (OR) of poor sleep quality was associated with higher odds of injury (OR: 1.26, 95% confidence interval [1.19, 1.34]), and it was also associated with higher odds of severe injury (OR: 1.23, 95% confidence interval [1.15, 1.32]), even in the adjustment of socioeconomic factors only as well as in the adjustment of socioeconomic and neuropsychiatric factors. Poor sleep quality was associated with higher odds of several injury mechanisms of severe injury, such as slipping, poisoning, and falling into water.


Language: en

injury experience; injury prevention policy; Korean Community Health Survey; poor sleep quality; PSQI

