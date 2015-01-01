Abstract

METHOD: This study was conducted according to Arksey and O'Malley's framework. To investigate the evidence on the effects of Kinect-based rehabilitation, a search was executed in five databases (Web of Science, PubMed, Cochrane Library, Scopus, and IEEE) from 2010 to 2020.



RESULTS: Thirty-three articles were finally selected by the inclusion criteria. Most of the studies had been conducted in the US (22%). In terms of the application of Kinect-based rehabilitation for stroke patients, most studies had focused on the rehabilitation of upper extremities (55%), followed by balance (27%). The majority of the studies had developed customized rehabilitation programs (36%) for the rehabilitation of stroke patients. Most of these studies had noted that the simultaneous use of Kinect-based rehabilitation and other physiotherapy methods has a more noticeable effect on performance improvement in patients.



CONCLUSION: The simultaneous application of Kinect-based rehabilitation and other physiotherapy methods has a stronger effect on the performance improvement of stroke patients. Better effects can be achieved by designing Kinect-based rehabilitation programs tailored to the characteristics and abilities of stroke patients.

