|
Citation
|
Almasi S, Ahmadi H, Asadi F, Shahmoradi L, Arji G, Alizadeh M, Kolivand H. Biomed. Res. Int. 2022; 2022: e4339054.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35386303
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
METHOD: This study was conducted according to Arksey and O'Malley's framework. To investigate the evidence on the effects of Kinect-based rehabilitation, a search was executed in five databases (Web of Science, PubMed, Cochrane Library, Scopus, and IEEE) from 2010 to 2020.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Stroke; *Stroke Rehabilitation/methods; Upper Extremity