|
Citation
|
Yue Z, Liang H, Qin X, Ge Y, Xiang N, Liu E. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e670.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35387628
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Optimism-the generalized expectation that good things will happen-is a promising health asset. Mounting evidence indicates that there are specific associations between optimism and survival rates. However, for public health purposes, it is critical to consider whether the relationship between optimism and survival holds for older adults as a whole and to explore the role of health behaviors as potential mediators.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Survival; Prospective Studies; Optimism; China/epidemiology; *Health Behavior; *Optimism; Chinese elderly people; Follow-Up Studies; Follow-up study; Health behaviors; Mediating effect