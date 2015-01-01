Abstract

BACKGROUND: Optimism-the generalized expectation that good things will happen-is a promising health asset. Mounting evidence indicates that there are specific associations between optimism and survival rates. However, for public health purposes, it is critical to consider whether the relationship between optimism and survival holds for older adults as a whole and to explore the role of health behaviors as potential mediators.



METHODS: Prospective data were obtained from the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (CLHLS). Optimism was measured in 2008, and survival was measured by survival time of the interviewees during the whole observation period from 2008 to 2018. Cox proportional hazard models were employed to evaluate the association between optimism and survival among the elderly. The mediating effect analysis method was used to explore the potential mediating role of health behaviors on the association between optimism and survival.



RESULTS: Compared to less optimistic older adults, optimistic individuals were associated with lower odds of mortality (HR = 0.94, 95% CI = 0.89 - 0.99). Health behaviors are key elements that play a positive role in survival (HR = 0.95, 95% CI = 0.94 - 0.96). Health behaviors played an intermediary role in the relationship between optimism and mortality, and the mediating effect was -0.005.



CONCLUSIONS: Optimism and health behaviors were broadly and robustly associated with a lower risk of mortality. Health behaviors mediate the relationship between optimism and mortality. Appropriate intervention should be carried out on optimism and health behaviors among elderly people to improve the likelihood of health in aging.

Language: en