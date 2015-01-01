|
Citation
|
Côté J, Cossette S, Auger P, Page G, Coronado-Montoya S, Fontaine G, Chicoine G, Rouleau G, Genest C, Lapierre J, Pedersen ER, Jutras-Aswad D. BMJ Open 2022; 12(4): e053715.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35387810
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Protective Behavioural Strategies for Marijuana (PBSM-17) scale serves to identify and measure strategies employed by young adults before, during or after cannabis use. After the adaptation and translation of the PBSM-17 into French, a methodological study was conducted to evaluate the psychometric properties of this French version (FV) and of the original English version (EV) in a sample of bilingual Canadian university students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Canada; Humans; Students; Universities; Young Adult; preventive medicine; public health; Psychometrics; Reproducibility of Results; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Cannabis; Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists; statistics & research methods; substance misuse