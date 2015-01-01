Abstract

Older age is associated with worsened outcome after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and a higher risk of developing persistent post-traumatic complaints. However, the effects of mTBI sequelae on brain connectivity at older age and their association with post-traumatic complaints remain understudied.We analyzed multi-echo resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data from 25 older adults with mTBI (mean age: 68 years, SD: 5 years) in the subacute phase (mean injury to scan interval: 38 days, SD: 9 days) and 20 age-matched controls. Severity of complaints (e.g. fatigue, dizziness) was assessed using self-reported questionnaires. Group independent component analysis was used to identify intrinsic connectivity networks (ICNs). The effects of group and severity of complaints on ICNs were assessed using spatial maps intensity (SMI) as a measure of within-network connectivity, and (static) functional network connectivity (FNC) as a measure of between-network connectivity.Patients indicated a higher total severity of complaints than controls. Regarding SMI measures, we observed hyperconnectivity in left-mid temporal gyrus (cognitive-language network) and hypoconnectivity in the right-fusiform gyrus (visual-cerebellar network) that were associated with group. Additionally, we found interaction effects for SMI between severity of complaints and group in the visual(-cerebellar) domain. Regarding FNC measures, no significant effects were found.In older adults, changes in cognitive-language and visual(-cerebellar) networks are related to mTBI. Additionally, group-dependent associations between connectivity within visual(-cerebellar) networks and severity of complaints might indicate post-injury (mal)adaptive mechanisms, which could partly explain post-traumatic complaints (such as dizziness and balance disorders) that are common in older adults during the subacute phase.

Language: en