Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This scoping review mapped the current evidence about community-based physical activity (PA) interventions for individuals with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and identified the reported health-related outcomes, measurement tools used, and considerations given to sex and gender.



METHODS: Searches were conducted in six academic databases for peer-reviewed articles (MEDLINE, EMBASE, Cochrane CENTRAL, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus, and PEDro). PRISMA Scoping Review guidelines were followed. Two reviewers independently screened articles for inclusion and extracted data for the analysis with a modified Consensus on Exercise Reporting Template (CERT). Health-related outcomes were classified with domains of the International Classification of Function, Disability and Health (ICF).



RESULTS: 19 studies were identified. Seven PA intervention types were included. CERT scores varied (M = 12.74, SD = 3.51 items), with limited details for replication. ICF outcomes focused on improving body functions (74%), activities and participation (14%), environmental factors (1%), and other: not covered (11%). Only four studies (21%) stratified their results by sex or gender.



CONCLUSIONS: Identified PA interventions from this review revealed common characteristics that led to improved outcomes. Proposed recommendations aim to improve future research and community practice. There is a pressing need for more sex and gender considerations in PA research after moderate-to-severe TBI.

