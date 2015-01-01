Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mandatory gunshot wound reporting laws have been enacted in much of Canada, yet there is a lack of evidence on whether these laws are effective in preventing firearm injuries. Our objective was to determine if the Gunshot Wounds Reporting Act in Nova Scotia had an effect on the number of firearm-related injuries in the province.



METHODS: Pre-post-study of major trauma patients in Nova Scotia who sustained a gunshot wound injury before and after enactment of the Gunshot Wounds Reporting Act (Bill 10) in 2008. Data were collected from the Nova Scotia Trauma Registry and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service for a 6-year pre-period (2002-2007) and an 11-year post-period (2009-2019), allowing for a 1-year washout period. Patient characteristics in the pre- and post-periods were compared using t tests and Chi-square analysis. Gunshot wound traumas were analyzed as a time series using the AutoRegressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA) model.



RESULTS: A total of 722 firearm injuries were observed during the study period (pre-period = 259, post-period = 463). Mean age was 45.2 ± 19.3 years with males accounting for 95.3% (688/722) of cases. The majority of injuries were self-inflicted (65.1%; 470/722). The mean overall annualized rate of firearm injuries was 4.61 per 100,000 population in the pre-period and 4.45 per 100,000 in the post-period (reduction of 3.4%). No linear trends in the annual number of firearm injuries were observed over the study period. ARIMA modelling was an extremely poor predictor for gunshot wound trauma (R(2) = 0.012).



CONCLUSIONS: Although our findings suggest that there is no association between the Gunshot Wounds Reporting Act and the incidence of firearm injury, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions due to the complexity of this topic. Physicians need to be aware of the legal requirements of mandatory reporting when they encounter patients with gunshot wounds.

