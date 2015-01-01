Abstract

INTRODUCTION: It is not clear whether there are differences in the risk factors for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) between children and early adolescents. Clarifying this question is crucial for identifying actionable prevention strategies for NSSI in these two age groups.



METHOD: The study, comprising 8611 children and early adolescents (4409 (51.2%) children, 4202 (48.8%) early adolescents), was based on the baseline data of the Chengdu Positive Child Development (CPCD) in China. NSSI behaviours, emotional and behavioural problems and family environment were assessed and obtained via self-reports and parent reports.



RESULTS: Overall, 2520 (29.26%) participants reported having ever engaged in NSSI. There was a higher lifetime NSSI rate in males than in females during childhood, contrasting with higher NSSI rates in females than in males during early adolescence. Furthermore, NSSI shared similar risk factors, including major family conflict and poor relationships with caregivers, in both age groups. Specifically, in children, the risk of NSSI increased along with thought and attention problems (OR, 95% CI: 1.194, 1.106-1.288 and 1.114, 1.028-1.207, respectively), whereas in early adolescents, it increased with anxiety and depressive problems (OR, 95% CI: 1.259, 1.116-1.422).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggested the need for difference in preventive strategies for NSSI in the two age groups. It may be more efficacious to screen for NSSI in children with thought and attention problems and in early adolescents with anxiety and depressive problems.

Language: en