Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The present study examines how race and gender-specific factors (i.e., racial centrality and gender role beliefs) serve as protective assets against the harmful impact of racial and gender discrimination on depressive symptomatology and suicidal ideation for Black girls.



METHOD: Our sample included 232 Black girls ages 15-17 years old (M(age) = 16.85) from a socioeconomically diverse community context.



RESULTS: Our findings revealed that racial and gender discrimination from teachers was associated with higher levels of depressive symptomatology. Perceived gender discrimination by teachers and endorsing traditional gender role beliefs were associated with higher reports of suicidal ideation. Perceiving higher instances of racial discrimination from teachers and reporting lower levels of racial centrality were associated with higher depressive symptomatology.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest the need to create safe spaces and to consider the interactions that occur in school settings that impact the mental health of Black girls. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en