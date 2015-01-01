Abstract

The kidney is the genitourinary organ most affected by trauma, although the retroperitoneal location provides some protection. Renal injuries are classified according to the mechanism of trauma. Most of the penetrating renal injury cases in the literature are due to knife stabbing or handguns. We present an interesting case of a 22-year-old male with a penetrating renal injury caused by an electric nail gun. There was no report of a similar case in the literature.

