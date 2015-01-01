SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alothman AS, Alhajress GI, Elshaer A, Bin Hamri S. Cureus 2022; 14(2): e22697.

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.22697

35386155

PMC8967116

The kidney is the genitourinary organ most affected by trauma, although the retroperitoneal location provides some protection. Renal injuries are classified according to the mechanism of trauma. Most of the penetrating renal injury cases in the literature are due to knife stabbing or handguns. We present an interesting case of a 22-year-old male with a penetrating renal injury caused by an electric nail gun. There was no report of a similar case in the literature.


nail extraction; occupational trauma; penetrating renal trauma; renal injury; renal salvage

