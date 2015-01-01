Abstract

With more than 9 million recreational certified self-contained underwater breathing apparatus divers in the United States, clinicians should be aware of the unique diving-related injuries. One of the most common diving-related injuries is type 1 decompression sickness, or "the bends." The bends commonly manifest as localized joint pain, most often occurring within 24 h of surfacing and resolving over the following 1 to 2 d. We report a unique case of a patient who experienced an exacerbation of musculoskeletal joint pain following initial recovery. This 35-year-old man had nearly complete resolution of his joint pain following the bends, then developed severe right knee pain with swelling after a high-volume lower body workout. Following unremarkable imaging and unsuccessful conservative treatment, ultrasound-guided aspiration of his right knee was performed, which resolved the patient's symptoms. This case highlights a unique presentation of the bends and demonstrates a potentially beneficial treatment if recurrence of the bends is suspected.

