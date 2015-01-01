Abstract

Behind humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts are governance networks of actors working together to facilitate, coordinate, and deliver joint aid and response. Militaries are key stakeholders in these networks because of their unique capabilities, particularly in Southeast Asia. This article explores the role of military governance networks in shaping HADR affairs. It presents a framework for exploring military-to-military relational structures in humanitarian and disaster contexts using network theory and social network analysis. It also examines the nature of military ties and their influence on two capability areas essential to humanitarian activities in the region: (i) the distribution of military assets and equipment used in HADR and (ii) the coordination of HADR exercises and training. This article seeks to provide insights on how governance network features and properties affect the capacity of ASEAN militaries to efficiently use available resources and achieve shared objectives in regional disaster response.

