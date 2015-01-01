Abstract

BACKGROUND: Before and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers (HCWs) were victims of workplace violence (WPV). There are no reliable statistics on the occurrence and consequences of WPV against HCWs in Turkey throughout the pandemic period.



OBJECTIVE: We investigated the rates of WPV against HCWs in Turkey in the pre-pandemic and pandemic periods, variables associated with WPV, and the relationship between these variables and job satisfaction and burnout.



METHODS: A structured online questionnaire was disseminated through social media channels to HCWs in various healthcare settings. All the respondents also completed the Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI) and Job Satisfaction Scale. Based on the data obtained, we determined the frequency, causes, and consequences of WPV against HCWs before and during the pandemic.



RESULTS: There were 701 completed questionnaires. 68.2% of participants were female, and 65.6% of them were doctors. The rate of WPV was 54.1% and 24.3% before and during the pandemic, respectively. Verbal abuse was the most common kind of WPV. Female HCWs were more likely to be physically assaulted than their male counterparts, especially those working in COVID-19 units. The majority of HCWs who were exposed to the violence at least once did not report WPV. HCWs exposed to WPV during the pandemic reported more emotional exhaustion and depersonalization and a lower perceived level of personal achievement.



CONCLUSION: HCWs were exposed to significant levels of violence both before and during the pandemic. Preventing WPV against HCWs and removing barriers to reporting abuse is crucial.

