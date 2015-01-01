|
Rolling J, Corduan G, Roth M, Schroder CM, Mengin AC. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e793291.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35392384
INTRODUCTION: Since 2014, the profiles of radicalized individuals have changed with the appearance of radical groups composed of a large proportion of adolescents. Various individual, relational, and social vulnerabilities have been identified as being involved in the radicalization process of adolescents. Among these factors, it appears that early and repeated history of personal and/or family psychotraumatism may constitute factors of vulnerability to violent radicalization. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The clinical situation of a 17-year-old woman convicted of "links with a terrorist group (DAECH)" was recruited from the 130 radicalized young people followed by the teams of the Maison des Adolescents and the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Service of the University Hospitals of Strasbourg since May 2015. Based on the analysis of this clinical case, we present the hypothesis that post-traumatic antecedents can constitute vulnerability factors to violent radicalization, and that post-traumatic symptoms can be "used" by recruiters of radical movements at different moments of the radicalization process by reactivating post-traumatic psychic mechanisms, but also, for a smaller number of subjects, by the induction of the trauma (viewing of propaganda videos).
adolescence; post-traumatic stress disorder; complex psychotraumatism; post-traumatic dissociation; violent radicalization