Abstract

The rate of industrial accidents in Korea is two to three times higher than those in advanced countries such as Germany. These accidents are mainly concentrated in high-risk industrial areas. Using the ninth wave of the Occupational Safety and Health Company Survey by the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute (OSHRI), we analyzed the influence of corporate culture on the occurrence of occupational accidents in high-risk industries using negative binomial regression. We found that older workers and foreign workers had a positive effect on the accident rate, while female workers had a negative effect on the accident rate. In addition, it was found that the health and safety management organization also reduced occupational accidents. Corporate culture and workplace environment significantly reduced industrial accidents among workers. This suggests that internal elements of an organization such as corporate culture and working environment can have an impact in reducing the occurrence of industrial accidents.

Language: en