Abstract

Formaldehyde is a colourless irritating gas at room temperature, which, therefore, is usually stored in liquid form. This compound is often used as an antiseptic, disinfectant and fumigant in biology and medicine. Formaldehyde, as a potential carcinogen confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is seriously harmful to human systems, such as the respiratory system, immune system and reproductive system. This article reports a case of a 50-year-old woman who died after accidentally drinking 25% formaldehyde solution in a transparent plastic bottle. Anatomical examination revealed fixed tissue morphology of the stomach and adjacent organs. The toxicity test results showed that the concentrations of formaldehyde in the blood and gastric tissue were 36.56 mg/kg and 274.48 mg/kg, respectively, which was consistent with death from formaldehyde poisoning. Due to the particular smell of formaldehyde, poisoning by accidentally drinking formaldehyde solution is rare. Of late, the mechanism of death from formaldehyde poisoning is that it rapidly causes coagulation of tissue cell protein, which may lose its normal function. Based on the pathological characteristics of the case, we put forward a new viewpoint on the mechanism of death from formaldehyde poisoning in which formaldehyde causes rapid fixation of blood in the tissue, thus leading to acute circulatory disturbance.

Language: en