Kim SS, Craig WM, King N, Bilz L, Cosma A, Molcho M, Qirjako G, Gaspar de Matos M, Augustine L, Šmigelskas K, Pickett W. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604264.
35392538
OBJECTIVES: Relationships with supportive adults during adolescence may be a protective factor that lowers the risks associated with bullying. The current study aimed to examine the moderating role of supportive adults in the associations between bullying involvement (in-person and cyber) and mental health problems (psychological symptoms and low life satisfaction).
Language: en
adolescents; mental health; victimization; bullying; adult support; cyber-bullying; HBSC