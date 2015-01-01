Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of masters females that choose long-distance running as a form of exercise is growing exponentially. As clinicians working with these athletes, it is important to understand their training habits and how these habits relate to running related injuries (RRI).



PURPOSE: The primary aim of this study was to identify the training behaviors and cross training engagement in masters female runners. A secondary aim was to determine RRI rates and their relationship to training behaviors.



METHODS: A 31-question online survey was completed by 68 masters females aged 45 and older. Answers from 18 of the 31 questions were used to address the specific aims of the study. Descriptive variables and Chi Square analyses were used to synthesize the data.



RESULTS: The majority of the cohort ran less than 30 miles week distributed over three days/week. Most participated in cross-training activity that included strength training, cycling, and swimming. Injury was prevalent in this group of runners with many experiencing more than one RRI over their running history. The area of the hip and gluteal region was the most common site of injury.



CONCLUSION: This cohort of runners trained in a relatively smart manner, with a moderate volume of running mileage, and utilization of cross-training. Many had experienced some form of injury that halted their running for a period of time.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3 - Case Controlled, retrospective survey.

Language: en