Abstract

Youth who experience bullying are at risk for psychopathology, indicating the necessity of identifying factors that may protect against the deleterious effects of being bullied. The present study expands upon prior research by examining resilience as a mediator of the effects of experiencing bullying on depression and anxiety within a sample of 2155 adolescents.



RESULTS indicated that youth who experienced bullying were more likely to have higher symptoms of depression and anxiety and lower resilience, while higher levels of resilience were associated with fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety. Resilience partially mediated the associations of experiencing bullying with depression and anxiety symptoms, suggesting that resilience may serve as a protective factor for adolescents who experience bullying. These findings have implications for programming that seeks to address bullying, peer victimization, and promotion of adolescent mental health.

