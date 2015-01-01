|
Rosander M, Nielsen MB. J. Occup. Health 2022; 64(1): e12327.
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society for Occupational Health)
35388598
OBJECTIVES: To prospectively investigate the reciprocal associations between tiredness at work (TAW) and exposure to bullying behaviors and to determine the role of conflict management climate (CMC) as a moderator of these associations.
Language: en
Humans; Prospective Studies; Fatigue; Surveys and Questionnaires; Workplace; *Bullying; *Occupational Stress; conflict management climate; sleep problems; tiredness; workplace bullying