van Sloten TT, Souverein PC, Stehouwer CDA, Driessen JH. J. Psychopharmacol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35388727
BACKGROUND: Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), commonly used antihypertensive drugs, may have a protective effect against depression in older individuals, but evidence in humans is limited. AIMS: We evaluated the risk of depression, among older individuals with hypertension, comparing ACE or ARB initiators to thiazide(-like) diuretic initiators. Thiazide(-like) diuretics were used as control because these drugs are not associated with mood disorders.
Depression; antihypertensive drugs; hypertension; pharmacoepidemiology