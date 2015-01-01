|
Dev A, Liu M, Kivland C. Matern. Child Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35386032
INTRODUCTION: While the city offers economic opportunities for women in many countries, their safety and security remain vulnerable to urban violence, especially in poor areas. In Haiti, poor urban women may be subjected to multiple forms of physical, sexual, and structural violence leading to adverse birth outcomes. We explored some of the complexities of how pregnancy is experienced under the reality and threat of urban violence in Haiti.
Language: en
Violence; Pregnancy; Care seeking; Haiti; Maternal health; Women’s health