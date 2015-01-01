SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henretig FM, Calello DP, Osterhoudt KC. New Engl. J. Med. 2022; 386(14): 1386-1387.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Massachusetts Medical Society)

DOI

10.1056/NEJMc2201981

PMID

35388684

Abstract

Worsham et al. (Jan. 13 issue)1 provide evidence supporting the association of epidemic carbon monoxide poisoning with severe storms causing power outages, a consistent clinical observation long reported by poison-control centers,2 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,3 and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.4 The primary culprit is portable generators, which have been reported to account for 40 to 95% of such episodes in case series.2-4 Most such generators produce large amounts of carbon monoxide -- amounts similar to that produced by more than 400 simultaneously idling late-model cars.4 However, generators built with modern emission controls that. . .


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Disasters; *Carbon Monoxide Poisoning/etiology/therapy; Electric Power Supplies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print