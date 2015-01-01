Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore and evaluate extant and potential methods used in risk assessment and aggression prevention training. This study was also designed to consider the most appropriate method for educating nurses in use of a novel risk assessment instrument linked to a structured nursing intervention protocol (the electronic application of the Dynamic Appraisal of Situational Aggression and Aggression Prevention Protocol).



BACKGROUND: Organisational and personal concerns have led to the development of training programs designed to prevent and manage aggression in mental health units.



DESIGN: This descriptive qualitative study explored experts' opinions about effective training approaches.



METHODS: Data were collected via focus groups (a total of four discrete groups), with each of the four focus groups repeated after four weeks. A semi-structured guide was used to guide the focus group discussions.



RESULTS: Seventeen experts with experience coordinating and facilitating training in prevention and management of aggression in mental health units in New Zealand and Australia participated in this study. Three themes emerged from the data 1) existing training can be "like pulling teeth without anaesthetic" 2) the need to "breathe life" into the training and 3) a vision of the "gold standard" for practice and training.



CONCLUSIONS: Training is optimal when it is place-based, responsive to local needs and inclusive of relevant clinical, cultural, consumer/carer and contextual factors. Training may benefit from a focus on the application of the knowledge, skills and attitudes learnt and there is a need for ongoing reinforcement of training in the clinical setting, beyond initial introduction and provision of information and orientation to relevant skills.

