Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to study the impact of temporary legislation implemented during Diwali on ocular firecracker injuries in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this retrospective study, records of the patients presenting with ocular firecracker injury during 10 days of Diwali (prediwali, Diwali and 8 days postdiwali) from 2014 to 2019 were retreived from the medical record section. Clinico-demographic profile, relevant history pertaining to the use of firecracker, and details of eye examination, namely presenting visual acuity (VA), laterality and classification of injury based on Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology System were noted.



RESULTS: Six hundred and sixty-seven eyes of 646 patients were recruited. The median age of patients was 14 years (R = 3-65 years) and male: Female ratio was 4.9:1. Majority of patients (57.7%; n = 373) were from outside Delhi. Most of them were open globe injuries (66.8%). In 55.4% (n = 356) eyes, presenting VA was perception of light to finger counting close to face and 28% (n = 180) eyes could not perceive any light. A significant reduction was noted in the number of ocular firecrcaker injuries after regulation (preregulation [2014-2016] n = 456; postregulation [2017-2019] n = 211; [P = 0.01, t-test]). During preregulation period, presenting VA was worse than 1/60 in significantly higher number of eyes (85.5%; n = 376) than post regulation (78.8%, n = 160) (P = 0.03, Chi-square test).



CONCLUSION: Although temporary legislation seems to be effective in reducing ocular firecracker injuries (52.7% reduction) in NCR, uniform implementation of stricter laws nationwide is essential to further minimize the problem.

Language: en