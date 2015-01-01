|
Otachi JK, Robertson H, Okoli CTC. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35388480
PURPOSE: We examined demographic, work-related, and behavioral factors associated with witnessing and/or experiencing workplace violence among healthcare workers. DESIGN AND METHODS: Utilizing a correlational design, we analyzed the data to determine the associative factors related to workplace violence among the participants.
Language: en
bullying; violence; health policy; health and safety; organizational culture