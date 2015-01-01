SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Otachi JK, Robertson H, Okoli CTC. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ppc.13072

35388480

PURPOSE: We examined demographic, work-related, and behavioral factors associated with witnessing and/or experiencing workplace violence among healthcare workers. DESIGN AND METHODS: Utilizing a correlational design, we analyzed the data to determine the associative factors related to workplace violence among the participants.

FINDINGS: More than half of the participants (54.5%) reported witnessing (23.8%) or experiencing (30.7%) workplace violence. There were significant differences between health provider groups in witnessing or experiencing workplace violence (Χ(2)  = 41.9[df12], p < 0.0001). Moreover, the experience of workplace violence differed by practice setting (Χ(2)  = 65.9[df14], p < 0.0001), with highest rates occurring in psychiatric (45.1%) and emergency (44.1%) services. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Findings may inform research, policies, and practice interventions to assess risks for workplace violence and implement preventative policies within high-risk professional groups and settings.


bullying; violence; health policy; health and safety; organizational culture

