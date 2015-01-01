SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Meuleman E, Sloover M, van Ee E. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

DOI

10.1177/15248380221082939

PMID

35389279

Abstract

Previous studies have called for the inclusion of social support in the treatment of PTSD. The current review identifies interventions for adults with PTSD symptoms, which include a significant other as a source of social support. 11 articles focusing on eight interventions were found, including a total of 495 participants who had experienced trauma. These interventions were divided according to level of involvement of the significant other in treatment. Significant others were either passively or actively involved in the treatment. Preliminary results show that interventions actively involving a significant other in the treatment of the patient with posttraumatic stress symptoms were most effective in reducing PTSD symptoms. The current review provides recommendations for future research and suggests that significant others should be actively involved in the treatment of PTSD symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; social support; intervention; veterans; treatment; significant other

