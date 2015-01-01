|
Semenova NB. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2022; 122(3): 98-105.
(Copyright © 2022, Media Sphera)
35394727
OBJECTIVE: To provide the CBT-PS method for working with adolescents in the post-suicidal period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Eleven adolescents who were admitted to a children's department of a Krasnoyarsk outpatient clinic after an incomplete suicide were included in the study. All adolescents had depressive or mixed anxiety-depressive symptoms confirmed by clinical and psychological methods (F32 - 36.3%; F41.2 - 36.3%; F92.0 - 18.2%; F43 - 9.1%). CBT-PS was administered following the relief of the acute condition after drug treatment.
Language: ru
adolescents; prevention; suicide; cognitive behavioral therapy